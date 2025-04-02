What are the implications of Marine Le Pen’s fraud conviction?

French far-right leader has been convicted of embezzling European Union funds.

Convicted of fraud and barred from public office.

The end of the road it would seem for Marine Le Pen’s presidential ambitions.

She may appeal – but that is not likely to allow her run for the presidency in two years’ time.

What are the implications?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Diane De Vignemont – independent journalist specialising in French politics and history.

Philippe Marliere – professor of French and European politics at University College London.

Lara Marlowe – Paris-based author and journalist.