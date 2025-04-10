Why did Netanyahu visit Trump for a second time this year?

No new initiatives on Gaza, US-Iran nuclear talks announced.

US President Donald Trump has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time since returning to office in January.

Iran and Gaza were the main topics discussed. Why did the meeting take place, and what does it signal?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

H A Hellyer – senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute

Trita Parsi – executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Daniel Levy – president of the US/Middle East Project (USMEP)