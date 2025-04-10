Could Donald Trump’s tariffs destroy globalisation?
Implications of US trade policies cause alarm far and wide
Globalisation has become the driver of international trade, giving both rich and poorer countries a stake in world business.
Then came US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Could they torpedo globalisation? And what would that mean?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Shirley Yu – senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics
Melanie Brusseler – US programme Director at the think-tank Common Wealth
Chris Weafer – CEO of the consultancy Macro-Advisory, which focuses on Russia and Eurasia
Published On 10 Apr 2025