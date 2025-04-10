Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00
Inside Story

Could Donald Trump’s tariffs destroy globalisation?

Implications of US trade policies cause alarm far and wide

Globalisation has become the driver of international trade, giving both rich and poorer countries a stake in world business.
Then came US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Could they torpedo globalisation? And what would that mean?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:
Shirley Yu – senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics
Melanie Brusseler – US programme Director at the think-tank Common Wealth
Chris Weafer – CEO of the consultancy Macro-Advisory, which focuses on Russia and Eurasia

By Inside Story
Published On 10 Apr 2025