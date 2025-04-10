Could Donald Trump’s tariffs destroy globalisation?

Implications of US trade policies cause alarm far and wide

Globalisation has become the driver of international trade, giving both rich and poorer countries a stake in world business.

Then came US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Could they torpedo globalisation? And what would that mean?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Shirley Yu – senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics

Melanie Brusseler – US programme Director at the think-tank Common Wealth

Chris Weafer – CEO of the consultancy Macro-Advisory, which focuses on Russia and Eurasia