Can Trump reach a nuclear deal with Tehran?

Iran’s top leader says he refuses to negotiate under pressure.

United States President Donald Trump wants a deal with Iran over its nuclear programme.

He has reached out for talks while also tightening sanctions on Iran’s economy.

For now, Tehran says it will not negotiate under pressure.

It was Trump who pulled the US out of the previous nuclear deal, saying it did not go far enough.

Is there now scope for a diplomatic solution that is acceptable to both sides?

And what will it take to get them to the negotiating table?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Heino Klinck – Former US deputy assistant secretary of defence

Hamidreza Gholamzadeh – Director of the House of Diplomacy, a think tank

Ali Vaez – Director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group