What threat does the surge in violence in Syria pose?

UN envoy expresses alarm and urges restraint on all sides amid clashes between security forces,

Civilians have reportedly been among the hundreds killed in violence in Syria, as government forces surge to the country’s northwest to respond to fighters loyal to the ousted leader Bashar al-Assad.

The situation represents the greatest challenge yet to interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has promised accountability for anyone attacking civilians. The UN has expressed alarm, while appealing for calm from all sides.

So what’s the risk of escalation?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Marie Forestier – Senior adviser at the European Institute of Peace

Ammar Kahf – Executive director of the Omran Center for Strategic Studies

Hind Kabawat – Professor of conflict resolution at George Mason University and former deputy head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission