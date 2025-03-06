What do President Trump’s tariff plans mean for the US and the world?
A US trade war has begun with China, Mexico and Canada.
Tariffs are central to US economic and foreign policy in the new administration of President Donald Trump.
So, what’s in store for the United States and the world?
Presenter:
Tom McRae
Guests:
Niall Stanage – White House columnist for The Hill newspaper
Dimitris Valatsas – Chief economist and founding partner of Aurora Macro Strategies, an advisory firm that focuses on geopolitics and macroeconomics
William Lee – Chief economist at the US nonprofit think tank the Milken Institute
Published On 6 Mar 2025