Inside Story

Can Egypt’s plan for Gaza backed by Arab League become reality?

Summit follows US President Donald Trump’s beach resort plan.

Arab leaders have approved Egypt’s plan for Gaza’s future – including major reconstruction and elections.

This follows US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly expel Palestinians and turn Gaza into a US-controlled beach resort.

Can the Arab nations’ plan become reality?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Ori Goldberg – Political commentator

Mansour Shouman – Middle East political analyst

Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and founding chairman of the Middle Eastern Studies programme at the University of San Francisco

Published On 5 Mar 2025