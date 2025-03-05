Can Egypt’s plan for Gaza backed by Arab League become reality?
Summit follows US President Donald Trump’s beach resort plan.
Arab leaders have approved Egypt’s plan for Gaza’s future – including major reconstruction and elections.
This follows US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly expel Palestinians and turn Gaza into a US-controlled beach resort.
Can the Arab nations’ plan become reality?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Ori Goldberg – Political commentator
Mansour Shouman – Middle East political analyst
Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and founding chairman of the Middle Eastern Studies programme at the University of San Francisco
Published On 5 Mar 2025