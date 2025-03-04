Is Israel using starvation as a weapon of war?

Israel’s government is refusing to allow food, medicine and fuel into the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has been clear: the move is meant to pressure Hamas into accepting a new set of ceasefire terms, contrary to the agreement reached by the two sides last month.

But despite Israel’s apparent attempt to use starvation as leverage, the global response has largely been muted.

While Arab countries have condemned the blockade, the US and Europe do not appear willing to hold Israel to the terms of the original agreement.

So, can Israel be held to account? And if so, how?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Akiva Eldar – Political analyst and contributor to Haaretz

Tahani Mustafa – Senior analyst on Palestine at the International Crisis Group

Adil Haque – Professor of law and a Judge Jon O Newman Scholar at the Rutgers Law School