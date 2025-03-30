What’s happening to US-European relations?

There are divisions over NATO, the future of Greenland, trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Relations between the United States and Europe are under severe strain just two months into US President Donald Trump’s second term.

There are major divisions over NATO, the Russia-Ukraine war, Greenland and trade – with European leaders scrambling to react.

What is driving these differences, and what comes next?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Niall Stanage – White House columnist at The Hill newspaper

Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times