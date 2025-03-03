Will Europe and the US reach a common ground on Ukraine?

European leaders and other allies met in London on Sunday to discuss support for Ukraine.

After a disastrous trip to the United States, Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskyy was warmly received in London at a special summit.

This was in contrast to the public dressing down he received from US President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer assembled what he called a “coalition of the willing”, who have promised to keep backing Kyiv and present the US with a peace plan.

But the group has been clear, that despite their unity, they still need the United States on board.

So, what will the Trump administration’s warming ties with Moscow, and public scolding of Ukraine’s leader, mean for a possible ceasefire and transatlantic ties?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Robert Hamilton – Head of Eurasia research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute

PJ Crowley – Former US assistant secretary of state for public affairs

Marina Miron – Post-doctoral researcher at the Defence Studies Department at King’s College London