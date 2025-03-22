Is the conflict in Sudan entering a decisive phase?
The Sudanese army has achieved major gains in Khartoum, but fighters with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces say they’re strengthening their positions in Darfur.
Two years of fighting has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Is the conflict in Sudan at a turning point?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Dallia Abdelmoniem – political commentator and civil society activist from Khartoum
Alan Boswell – Horn of Africa director at the International Crisis Group
Elbashir Idris – independent analyst who monitors human rights violations in Sudan
Published On 22 Mar 2025