Is the conflict in Sudan entering a decisive phase?

The Sudanese army has achieved major gains in Khartoum, but fighters with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces say they’re strengthening their positions in Darfur.

Two years of fighting has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Is the conflict in Sudan at a turning point?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Dallia Abdelmoniem – political commentator and civil society activist from Khartoum

Alan Boswell – Horn of Africa director at the International Crisis Group

Elbashir Idris – independent analyst who monitors human rights violations in Sudan