Will Israel resume its war on Gaza?

The ceasefire in Gaza hangs in the balance as Israel insists on extending phase one.

Palestinians in Gaza were planning to enter the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as the second phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas got under way.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government now wants to renegotiate the terms.

Israel is pressuring Hamas to extend the first phase of the ceasefire, in exchange for releasing half of the remaining 59 captives.

And it has again cut off aid and supplies to Gaza.

Hamas is accusing Israel of reneging on the existing deal and is urging the international community to act.

So can the ceasefire be salvaged?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst, former adviser to the PLO and author of the book Rooted in Palestine

Francis Ricciardone – Former US ambassador to Egypt and Turkiye, and former president of the American University in Cairo

Gershon Baskin – Middle East director of the NGO the International Communities Organization and a former peace and hostage negotiator