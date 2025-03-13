Could the Ukraine war be nearing an end?

President Trump’s diplomatic drive puts pressure on Kyiv and Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the front while Washington’s diplomatic drive to end the Ukraine war intensifies.

US officials are in Moscow after winning Ukrainian backing for a 30-day ceasefire.

Is the war nearing an end – and what are the obstacles?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft