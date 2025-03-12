What’s behind Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest by the ICC?

The former Philippine president is facing charges of crimes against humanity over his ‘war on drugs’.

The former president of the Philippines is set to stand trial for crimes against humanity in the Hague.

Rodrigo Duterte has been linked to thousands of extrajudicial killings during his controversial “war on drugs”.

But domestic politics may have played a role in his arrest – Duterte had made an enemy of the sitting Philippine president.

So, is justice being served? Or is international law being weaponised for political gain?

And what does this mean for other powerful figures wanted by the ICC?

Presenter: James bays

Guests:

Kristina Conti – Secretary-general of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers

Luis Moreno Ocampo – Former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court

Richard Heydarian – Senior lecturer in international affairs at the University of the Philippines