How will Mark Carney deal with Donald Trump?

Sharp words for the US president from Canada’s incoming prime minister.

Canada’s incoming prime minister, Mark Carney, says he will confront the challenge his country is facing from the United States.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on an array of goods coming from Canada.

Carney has promised to push back with trade taxes of his own, and is seeking to unite Canadians against this challenge from the United States.

With elections on the horizon in Canada, how will this play out politically?

And can Canada’s close relationship with the US survive this turmoil?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Jen Hassum – Executive director of the Broadbent Institute, a progressive think tank

Amy Koch – Republican strategist who served as majority leader of the Minnesota Senate

John Kirton – Professor emeritus of political science at the University of Toronto