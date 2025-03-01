Will the US withdraw its support for Ukraine?

A public meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy descended into a spat.

A visit that Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskyy hoped would secure US support in the face of Russia’s invasion, instead ended in a very public argument.

The meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House was supposed to be about signing over rights to some of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

Kyiv hoped that would keep US assistance coming, despite not containing any guarantees of security against Russian aggression.

Instead, President Zelenskyy got a dressing down from Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, who accused the wartime leader of showing disrespect and ingratitude.

Now Trump is threatening to pull support from Ukraine.

What does this mean for the war in Ukraine?

And will Washington force a settlement with Moscow?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Michael Bociurkiw – Global affairs analyst and senior fellow at Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center

Scott Lucas – Professor of US and international politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin

Glenn Diesen – Professor of international relations at the University of South-East Norway and associate editor of Russia in Global Affairs