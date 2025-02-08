What are the implications of Trump’s sanctions against ICC?

The International Criminal Court receives a wave of support after it’s hit with US sanctions.

Donald Trump’s executive orders are coming thick and fast. The latest being sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Trump claims the ICC abuses its power, taking “illegitimate and baseless” actions against the US and its biggest ally Israel. He also claims its investigators are a threat to national security.

How will this affect the only court with the ability to prosecute genocide and war crimes? Is the very concept of a rules-based international order under threat?

Presenter: Maleen Saeed

Guests:

William Pace – Former convener of the Coalition for the ICC

Kenneth Roth – Visiting professor at Princeton School for Public and International Affairs and the former executive director of Human Rights Watch

David L Phillips – Adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and a former senior adviser to the US Department of State