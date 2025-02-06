What purpose does Trump’s media strategy serve?
The US president’s controversial proposals are garnering global attention.
United States President Donald Trump has made headlines since his return to the White House.
He appears to relish any opportunity to upstage, outrage and, perhaps most importantly, control the media narrative.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
Trump announces plan to launch task force against ‘anti-Christian bias’
People relying on USAID face uncertainty after Trump funding freeze
Whether it’s suggesting Canada become America’s 51st state, planning to rename the Gulf of Mexico, or threatening a military takeover of Greenland, Trump is dominating international news.
But the White House has had to walk back many of his statements, with staff scrambling for answers to a flood of inquiries.
So, can Trump’s administration sustain the breakneck speed at which he’s announcing changes? And what are the dangers in perpetuating this relentless shock-and-awe media strategy?
Presenter:
Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
Alex Isenstadt – Senior political reporter from Axios who covers the Trump White House and the Republican Party
Peter Oborne – Columnist for Middle East Eye and the author of the book How Trump Thinks
Eric Ham – US political analyst and former congressional staffer