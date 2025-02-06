What purpose does Trump’s media strategy serve?

The US president’s controversial proposals are garnering global attention.

United States President Donald Trump has made headlines since his return to the White House.

He appears to relish any opportunity to upstage, outrage and, perhaps most importantly, control the media narrative.

Whether it’s suggesting Canada become America’s 51st state, planning to rename the Gulf of Mexico, or threatening a military takeover of Greenland, Trump is dominating international news.

But the White House has had to walk back many of his statements, with staff scrambling for answers to a flood of inquiries.

So, can Trump’s administration sustain the breakneck speed at which he’s announcing changes? And what are the dangers in perpetuating this relentless shock-and-awe media strategy?

Presenter:

Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Alex Isenstadt – Senior political reporter from Axios who covers the Trump White House and the Republican Party

Peter Oborne – Columnist for Middle East Eye and the author of the book How Trump Thinks

Eric Ham – US political analyst and former congressional staffer