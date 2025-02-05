Why is Donald Trump so obsessed with Gaza?

US president proposes taking over Strip and resettling Palestinians, prompting outrage.

US President Donald Trump says the United States should take over, raze to the ground and redevelop Gaza.

He’s also reiterated a proposal to forcibly displace 2.3 million Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.

The president made these and other controversial comments during a news conference at the White House, where he was hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His remarks have been described as dangerous, irresponsible, absurd and tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

So, is this off-the-cuff bluster – designed to grab headlines and attention – or does Trump believe his plans are realistic?

Presenter:

Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli ambassador and consul general of Israel in New York.

Jawad Anani – Economist and former Jordanian foreign minister.

Matthew Duss – Executive Vice President of the Center for International Policy.