Is US President Donald Trump using tariffs as a negotiating tactic?

US trade taxes on Canada and Mexico have been paused for 30 days.

US President Donald Trump’s punishing tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico are on hold for a month, averting for now a devastating trade war among North America’s allies.

But US levies on Chinese products have gone into effect – and Beijing has hit back with duties of its own. It accuses Washington of unilateralism and has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

President Trump says the United States has been ripped off by “every country in the world”.

Are tariffs the answer? And at what cost?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Dmitry Grozoubinski – Director of ExplainTrade, a trade policy and negotiations consultancy

Greg Swenson – Founding partner of investment banking firm, Brigg Macadam

Gavin Fridell – Professor of Political Science and Global Development Studies at Saint Mary’s University in Canada