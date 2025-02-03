What’s behind surge in Israeli attacks on Palestinian homes in West Bank?

Israeli PM Netanyahu reiterates pledge to ‘redraw’ the Middle East as he arrives in the US for talks with Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the United States, where he will be the first world leader to meet President Donald Trump in his second term.

Netanyahu believes working closely with the US president will help him to further change the face of the Middle East after the pause in fighting in Gaza.

But weeks after agreeing the ceasefire with Hamas, Israel has ramped up attacks on refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army says the operation has been launched to “prevent the building of terrorist infrastructure”.

Experts warn the military raids are aimed at annexing more Palestinian territory.

Is Trump’s return to the White House encouraging Netanyahu to push ahead with his dream of a “Greater Israel”?

And what does all this mean for the future of Palestinians living in the West Bank?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Stephen Zunes, professor of politics, University of San Francisco

Mairav Zonszein, senior Israel analyst, International Crisis Group

Xavier Abu Eid, former senior adviser, Palestine Liberation Organization