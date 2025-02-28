What are the implications of the PKK leader’s call to disband?

The jailed founder and leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, calls on the group to disband.

That follows four decades of fighting with Turkiye, costing 40,000 lives.

So, why is this coming now and what impact could it have on Turkiye – and the region?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Omer Ozkizilcik – Non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Program and director of Turkish studies at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies

HA Hellyer – Senior fellow in geopolitics, international security and Middle East studies at the Royal United Services Institute, a defence and security think tank

Mohammed Salih – Non-resident senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Kurdish affairs specialist