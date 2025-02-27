What is behind tougher European policies on immigration?

Centrist parties adopting harsher stance as far-right support rises.

Recent elections in Europe have seen wins for parties with harsh stances on migration, mirroring Donald Trump’s success in the US vote last year.

Inflamatory claims shape political debate, while statistics deny a link between rising crime and migration.

So, why is this happening?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Suzanne Lynch – Associate editor and author of the Global Playbook newsletter at Politico

Zoe Gardner – Independent migration policy researcher and advocate of rights-based policies

Meghan Benton – Director of the International Program at the Migration Policy Institute, an independent research organisation