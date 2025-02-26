Can the Gaza ceasefire hold? And what threats does it face?

Israel-Hamas agreement needed to move to phase two of multi-stage deal.

The Gaza ceasefire deal remains in place – after Hamas says Israel has agreed to release 600 prisoners, delayed last week.

But uncertainty surrounds the overall agreement – before the second stage has even begun.

Can the deal hold? And what threatens it?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Paul Musgrave – Associate professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar

Mairav Zonszein – Senior Israel analyst at the International Crisis Group