How will Germany’s new government deal with the challenges ahead?

Europe’s biggest economy faces multiple difficulties at home and abroad.

There could be difficult times for Germany’s next government after Sunday’s elections.

An economic crisis at home, war in Ukraine and transatlantic turbulence with the US under Donald Trump.

So, how will Europe’s biggest economy deal with the challenges ahead?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Cathryn Cluver Ashbrook – Executive vice president of Bertelsmann Stiftung, an independent think tank

Carl Mulbach – Founder and director of FiscalFuture, a German charity focusing on economic and financial policy in the interest of young people.

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews, a business media company