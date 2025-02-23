Why has Israel suspended the release of Palestinian prisoners?

Future of Gaza ceasefire at risk after Israel suspended the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has postponed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners despite Hamas setting free six Israeli captives on Saturday.

The group says Israel’s far-right government is “playing dirty games and sabotaging” the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the captive handover ceremonies in Gaza, “humiliating” and is accusing Hamas of using the captives for “propaganda”.

But aid groups are questioning Israel’s unkept promises under the first phase.

It has yet to allow delivery of 60,000 mobile homes and 200,000 tents, desperately needed by millions of displaced Palestinians.

And Israeli negotiators have not joined discussions for the second phase of the deal.

So, what’s behind Netanyahu’s dramatic turnaround?

And how will it affect the hard-fought ceasefire agreement?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Alon Liel – Former director, Israel’s Foreign Ministry

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst, a former PLO adviser and author of the book Rooted in Palestine

Akiva Eldar – Contributor to Haaretz and author of Lords of the Land