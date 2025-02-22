Can Arabs stop Trump’s Gaza displacement proposal?

Some Arab leaders have met to discuss an alternative plan for the Strip devastated by 15 months of Israeli war.

US President Donald Trump has ruffled many feathers since he announced his proposal to “take over” Gaza.

According to him, more than two million Palestinians should leave “to somewhere nice and safe” like Jordan or Egypt – while he builds a new riviera on the Mediterranean in Gaza.

This idea has angered the international community, and the Arab world has downright rejected it.

But what can they suggest instead?

A meeting on Friday of Gulf nations in Riyadh joined by Egypt and Jordan, and ended with no concrete counter-proposals.

They will be meeting in Cairo in the coming weeks. But will they be able to make Trump change his mind?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Dania Thafer – Executive director of Gulf International Forum and lecturer at Georgetown University

Yossi Mekelberg – Senior consulting fellow at Chatham House

Daoud Kuttab – Palestinian journalist and author of, State of Palestine NOW: Practical and Logical Arguments for the Best Way to Bring Peace to the Middle East