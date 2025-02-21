What can stop M23 advance in Democratic Republic of the Congo?

Fighting is intensifying in the east of the country as diplomacy appears to fail.

Anxiety is growing in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels are advancing in the east, spreading out across north and south Kivu and are moving towards the city of Uvira.

Many regional players are involved in the conflict, including Uganda, Burundi and South Africa, increasing concerns the conflict could spread beyond the DRC.

Can M23 rebels push all the way to Kinshasa? And what are the risks the conflict may escalate into another regional war?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Kambale Musavuli – Researcher at the Center for Research on the Congo

Angela Muvumba Sellström – Senior researcher at the Nordic Africa Institute

Abdullahi Halakhe – Peace and policy analyst and senior advocate at Refugees International