Can the relationship between the US and Ukraine be saved?

Donald Trump launches tirade against Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The new US administration has revealed a stunning reversal of US policy on the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of misleading the US into spending billions of dollars on a war that could not be won.

He also blamed Volodymyr Zelenskyy for starting the war, despite the fact Russia invaded.

So is all this about what’s best for Ukraine?

Or is it more of a personal vendetta, dating back to Trump’s first term in office?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

David Cay Johnston – Professor of law, journalism and public policy at Rochester Institute of Technology

Inna Borzylo – Co-founder and researcher at a German-Ukrainian think tank

Philip Short – Journalist and author of the Vladimir Putin biography, Putin