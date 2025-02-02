Could conflict in eastern DR Congo expand across region?

M23 rebels have taken control of regional capital and advance deeper into the east.

Hundreds of people killed and hundreds of thousands forced from their homes.

A weeks-long offensive by Rwanda-backed rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is spiralling into a regional crisis.

The United Nations estimated last year that close to 4,000 Rwandan soldiers are involved.

Kinshasa says the March 23 Movement (M23) armed group wants control of the region, which is rich in minerals.

Rwanda denies supporting the rebels and says it has deployed troops to stop the fighting from spreading into its territory.

Leaders from southern and eastern Africa are trying to mediate between the two sides.

Will their efforts succeed?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Nicodemus Minde – Researcher, East Africa Peace and Security Governance Program, Institute for Security Studies

Crystal Orderson – Journalist, The Africa Report

Yinka Adegoke – Editor, Semafor Africa