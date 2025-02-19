What does the shift in geopolitical power mean for Ukraine?

Ukrainian and European Union leaders not invited to Russia-US talks in Riyadh.

High-level US and Russian delegates have met in Saudi Arabia’s capital to discuss the war in Ukraine – the first meeting of its kind in three years.

But Ukrainian and European Union leaders weren’t invited.

President Vladimir Putin seems to have already divided the US and EU – creating the worst fracture in the Transatlantic relationship since World War II.

So, is it time for European allies to create new economic and military strategies?

And what does this all mean for Ukraine?

Presenter: James Bays

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute

Andrey Kortunov – Political analyst and former director general of the Russian International Affairs Council

Mattia Nelles – CEO of German-Ukranian Bureau, a research and strategic advisory think tank