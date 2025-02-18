Israel’s defence minister says some troops will remain in five positions.

The deadline for a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon has come and gone.

Tens of thousands of families displaced by 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah are making their way back to their homes.

Israel says it will enforce the ceasefire, but will also act against any Hezbollah threat.

So, how will Lebanon’s new leadership grapple with Israel’s partial withdrawal?

And is Hezbollah likely to return to fighting if an Israeli presence continues?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Ali Rizk – Political and security affairs analyst in Beirut

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli ambassador and consul general in New York

Rami Khouri – Distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut