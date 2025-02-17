What is holding up the implementation of the Teesta River Project?

Protests are taking place in Bangladesh over a water-sharing dispute with India.

A decades-old dispute between India and Bangladesh revolves around the distribution of the waters of the transboundary Teesta River.

Bangladesh wants a larger share than it currently has and is pushing for a billion-dollar megaproject to go ahead.

But relations between Dhaka and New Delhi are at an all-time low since the ousting of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

So what’s holding up the project? Why is the Indian state of West Bengal opposed to it? And how is China involved?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Taqbir Huda – Bangladeshi human rights lawyer and former South Asia regional researcher at Amnesty International

Filippo Menga – Associate professor of geography at the University of Bergamo in Italy

Vivek Katju – Former Indian diplomat and columnist