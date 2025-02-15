How realistic is the African Union’s call for reparatory justice?

African leaders are seeking reparations from former colonial powers at a summit in Ethiopia.

After decades of colonisation, exploitation and resource extraction, African countries want an apology and a paycheque.

Members of the 55-member African Union bloc are meeting in Addis Ababa to try to consolidate a position on reparatory justice.

Currently, there are armed conflicts in more than 30 African states.

The violence in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, in particular, is likely to dominate discussions.

Is now the right time to be having this debate?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Liliane Umubyeyi – Co-founder and co-director of African Futures Action

Frank Gerits – Assistant professor in the History of International Relations Department at Utrecht University