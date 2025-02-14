Has the protection of human rights gone out of fashion?

Rights groups are decrying violations as they play out for all the world to see.

The global institutions meant to safeguard a rules-based order and respect for international law are in peril.

Amnesty International is raising the alarm, saying the system is failing and the notion of human rights may be under threat.

United States President Donald Trump has made it clear he intends to write his own rules, leaving the rest of the world unsure of where it stands.

Political leaders have gathered at the Munich Security Conference, where they’ll discuss the major ongoing conflicts.

Is the idea of mutually agreed rights and wrongs becoming irrelevant?

What does Trump’s “America First” agenda mean for the future of our international institutions?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Geoffrey Robertson – human rights barrister and former United Nations war crimes judge

Moataz el-Fegiery – vice president of EuroMed Rights

Hussein Khalid – human rights lawyer and executive director of VOCAL Africa