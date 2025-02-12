How will Trump’s second term reshape US role in the world?
US president’s latest actions may have caused irreparable damage.
Consistency builds trust. For decades, the United States has been a global superpower. But in a little more than three weeks, President Donald Trump has bewildered friends and bamboozled foes.
So will his second term speed up the emergence of a new world order?
And can the world still trust the US?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
Scott Lucas – professor of US and international politics at University College Dublin
Ibrahim Fraihat – associate professor of conflict resolution at the Doha Institute of Graduate Studies
Roger Hilton – nonresident fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and a specialist on NATO and Euro-Atlantic security
Published On 12 Feb 2025