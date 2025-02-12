How will Trump’s second term reshape US role in the world?

US president’s latest actions may have caused irreparable damage.

Consistency builds trust. For decades, the United States has been a global superpower. But in a little more than three weeks, President Donald Trump has bewildered friends and bamboozled foes.

So will his second term speed up the emergence of a new world order?

And can the world still trust the US?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Scott Lucas – professor of US and international politics at University College Dublin

Ibrahim Fraihat – associate professor of conflict resolution at the Doha Institute of Graduate Studies

Roger Hilton – nonresident fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and a specialist on NATO and Euro-Atlantic security