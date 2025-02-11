Can simplifying AI rules in Europe create competition for US and China?

Europe to cut red tape to make artificial intelligence advancements easier.

The Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris has drawn nearly 100 world leaders and tech firms, and the consensus is that 2025 is not the year for new AI regulations.

France says it is time to simplify the rules in Europe to allow AI advances – or risk being left behind.

In January, Chinese start-up DeepSeek disrupted Wall Street and Silicon Valley. Stocks plunged when it launched a cheaper and more efficient chat model to rival those of its American competitors, such as ChatGPT.

So who is winning the AI war? Or are the battle lines only just being drawn?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Jody Westby – chief executive of Global Cyber Risk, a technology and advisory firm that provides cybersecurity services

Toby Walsh – chief scientist at the AI Institute at the University of New South Wales in Sydney

Adrian Monck – former managing director at the World Economic Forum who specialises in artificial intelligence and technology