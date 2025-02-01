How will a US aid freeze impact countries around the word?

The US stops nearly all foreign aid as Trump pushes America-First policy.

For decades, the United States has been the largest single donor of aid globally.

Last year, it provided more than 40 percent of the UN’s humanitarian aid budget.

But now, most foreign assistance through the Department of State has been frozen for 90 days, with only emergency food programmes and military aid to Israel and Egypt exempted.

The aid supports initiatives ranging from health and education to security and conflict.

So what could be the effects of the US freeze on aid, both for itself, and other nations?

And how will it reshape Washington’s relations with the world?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Dave Harden – Former assistant administrator for the USAID Bureau of Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance

Salai Za Uk Ling – Director of Chin Human Rights Organization, an NGO based in Myanmar

Abdullahi Boru Halakhe – Horn of Africa security analyst and senior advocate at Refugees International