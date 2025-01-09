Is the world at greater risk of more wars?

Conflicts rage globally as arms spending hits record levels.

Research into global conflict indicates more countries are at war today than at any time since World War II.

Incoming US President Donald Trump, NATO and the EU all want to increase military spending – which hit record levels worldwide again last year.

What are the implications?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Dan Smith – Director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Ravi Agrawal – Editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy magazine

Mouin Rabbani – Non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies