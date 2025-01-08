How is Sudan’s conflict worsening the humanitarian crisis?

Half of Sudan’s population faces acute food shortages.

Famine is now present in five areas of Sudan – in what a senior United Nations official says is “a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions”.

Millions are displaced and the United States says genocide is taking place.

What’s the world doing for the people of Sudan?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Kholood Khair – Political analyst who specialises in research on aid policy on Sudan and the Horn of Africa

Mukesh Kapila – Former United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator for Sudan (2003-2004)

Adama Dieng – African Union special envoy on the prevention of genocide