Will Austria’s Freedom Party form a coalition and create stable government?

Herbert Kickle first far-right leader since World War II to be invited to form a government.

Austria could soon join a growing number of European Union countries led by the far right.

Months of negotiation led by the conservative Austrian People’s Party ended with no coalition and the president, a left-wing former Greens leader, has been left with little choice but to look even further to the right.

The Freedom Party (FPO) is anti-immigration and pro-Russian.

Its leader, Herbert Kickle, is due to begin negotiations with the conservatives and is hoping to emerge as chancellor.

Will he succeed?

And if he does, what does the future look like for Austria’s ailing economy and its significant immigrant population?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Michael Bonvalot – Journalist

Aurelien Mondon – Senior lecturer at the University of Bath

Florian Hartleb – Political consultant