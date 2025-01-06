How to end the conflict in eastern DRC?

M23 rebel fighters have taken control of two towns in North Kivu province.

The eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been in conflict for more than 30 years.

The lives of millions of people have been affected because of the dozens of armed groups active in the area.

The most prominent among them is the March 23 Movement (M23), which is widely believed to be backed by neighbouring Rwanda – allegations that the Rwandan government has denied.

And M23 fighters have stepped up their offensive in recent months. They’ve captured two towns in recent days and are believed to be just 80km (50 miles) away from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

So, will regional leaders be able to broker peace to stop this conflict?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Reagan Miviri – Researcher who specialises in the conflict in the DRC

Solomon Dersso – Founding director of Amani Africa, a Pan-African think tank that works on peace, security policy and diplomacy in Africa

David Munkley – Director of World Vision’s response to the conflict in eastern DRC