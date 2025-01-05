How can world powers stop Israel from attacking Gaza’s medical facilities?

The United Nations says the health system in Gaza is on the verge of total collapse amid relentless Israeli attacks.

The United Nations says only 16 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are functional, and even those are only able to offer partial services.

The UN has verified more than 650 Israeli attacks on medical facilities since the Israel-Palestine conflict began in October 2023, and at least 1,054 health workers have been killed.

Israel says Hamas fighters are operating from hospitals, but provides little evidence to substantiate its claims.

Is it possible to prevent the collapse of Gaza’s health system?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mohammed Abu Mughaisib – Deputy medical coordinator for Gaza for Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Michael Lynk – Human rights lawyer and former UN special rapporteur for human rights in occupied Palestinian territories

Mohammed Adeel Khaleel – Orthopaedic surgeon who recently returned from Gaza