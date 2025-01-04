Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
Can Europe and Syria do business and what does each want?
The German and French foreign ministers have met Syria’s de facto leader in Damascus.
The European officials conveyed a message that the lifting of sanctions on Syria would depend on how the country’s political future develops.
So what do both sides want from each other – and what divides them?
Presenter:
Neave Barker
Guests:
Haid Haid – Columnist and consulting fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House
Marie Forestier – Senior adviser at the European Institute of Peace
Galip Dalay – Non-resident senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs
Published On 4 Jan 2025