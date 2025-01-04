Can Europe and Syria do business and what does each want?

The German and French foreign ministers have met Syria’s de facto leader in Damascus.

The European officials conveyed a message that the lifting of sanctions on Syria would depend on how the country’s political future develops.

So what do both sides want from each other – and what divides them?

Presenter:

Neave Barker

Guests:

Haid Haid – Columnist and consulting fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

Marie Forestier – Senior adviser at the European Institute of Peace

Galip Dalay – Non-resident senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs