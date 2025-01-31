What will shape Syria’s future?

Syria’s new President Ahmed al-Sharaa has promised to unify the country in his first speech to the nation.

Ahmed al-Sharaa is Syria’s new president and we are getting hints of what his government might look like.

He has promised a temporary legislative council will pass laws for the time being, and that it will be inclusive of Syria’s various groups and factions.

The international community is applying pressure to make sure he keeps his promises.

But can al-Sharaa bring his country together?

And will his government be able to improve the lives of the Syrian people, who have been battered by more than a decade of war?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Danny Al-Baaj – Vice president of the Syrian Forum for Advocacy and Public Relations. He also led the cabinet of Syria’s deputy foreign minister in the late 2000s

Joshua Landis – Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma

Mohammad Al Abdallah – Executive director of the Syria Justice and Accountability Centre