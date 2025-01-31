What will shape Syria’s future?
Syria’s new President Ahmed al-Sharaa has promised to unify the country in his first speech to the nation.
Ahmed al-Sharaa is Syria’s new president and we are getting hints of what his government might look like.
He has promised a temporary legislative council will pass laws for the time being, and that it will be inclusive of Syria’s various groups and factions.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
Syria’s Baath party dissolved: What happens next?
Video: Syria’s al-Sharaa sets out priorities as transitional president
President al-Sharaa and no more Baath party: What else has Syria announced?
The international community is applying pressure to make sure he keeps his promises.
But can al-Sharaa bring his country together?
And will his government be able to improve the lives of the Syrian people, who have been battered by more than a decade of war?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Danny Al-Baaj – Vice president of the Syrian Forum for Advocacy and Public Relations. He also led the cabinet of Syria’s deputy foreign minister in the late 2000s
Joshua Landis – Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma
Mohammad Al Abdallah – Executive director of the Syria Justice and Accountability Centre